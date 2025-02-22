George Clooney addresses 17-year-old age gap with Amal Clooney

George Clooney on relationship with Amal Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney don’t let age come in between their love.

The Hollywood star may have effortlessly stolen hearts on the big screen, but when it came to winning over Amal Clooney, he wasn’t so sure he had a shot.

The 63-year-old actor recently admitted that he initially thought his age would be a deal breaker when he met the accomplished human rights lawyer in 2013.

“I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her,” Clooney told The New York Times in an interview published on Feb. 20. “Because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed.”

Clearly, fate had other plans.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and later welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017. But as the Ocean’s Eleven star watches his now 7-year-olds grow up, he’s becoming more aware of time ticking by.

“I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60,” he explained. “I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I’m 90.’”

And while Clooney is known for keeping in great shape, even he admits that age has its limits. “There are some things you’re not doing [at that age] no matter how many granola bars you eat,” he joked.

That’s exactly why he’s making the most of the present.

“I told Amal, ‘We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can,’” he shared. “Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, ‘God, I wish I worked more.’”

For Amal, balancing their busy lives while prioritizing family time has been key.

“We both work from home as much as possible and we try not to spend too much time apart when we're traveling,” she told E! News in September. “So we basically follow each other around the globe. We're lucky.”

With love, family, and a whole lot of adventure still ahead, it’s safe to say the Clooneys are making every moment count.