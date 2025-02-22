Meghan Markle wanted to ‘finish what Diana started’—But part time

Meghan Markle wanted to follow Princess Diana’s legacy—but on her own terms

When Meghan Markle stepped into royal life, she envisioned a path modeled after Princess Diana’s legacy—championing the marginalised and making a global impact.

However, according to royal author Tom Quinn’s explosive new book Yes Ma’am, Meghan wanted to do so on a part-time basis, balancing royal duties with personal independence.

Insiders reveal that Meghan saw herself as a modern princess with the flexibility to pursue her passions while maintaining royal status.

"Meghan once said, 'What Diana started, I want to finish,'" an insider shared, explaining that she hoped to embody Diana’s humanitarian spirit while keeping control over her commitments.

Despite Harry and Meghan’s wish to continue representing the monarchy in a limited capacity, the 2020 Sandringham Summit ultimately ruled out such an arrangement, leading the couple to step down and forge their own path.

With their royal ties severed, Meghan and Harry embarked on a new journey, redefining their roles on their own terms. While Meghan may not have fulfilled her vision within the monarchy, she continues to champion causes close to her heart, echoing Diana’s legacy in her own way.

