BLACKPINK Jennie adds extra power with Doechii in ‘ExtraL’

Jennie dropped a third single from her upcoming debut album, Ruby.

The newly released song ExtraL, featuring Doechii, sent fans wild with the freshly minted Grammy winner’s hip-hop beats, the Blackpink star's signature pop sound, and stunning rap.

The new song featured the power-packed duo in matching outfits consisting of a white pantsuit over a red bralette.

Notably, the LP, which is slated to hit streaming platforms on March 7, consists of 15 tracks, three of which were released before the album's debut.

ExtraL follows the release of the solo track Mantra in October and Love Hangover with Fike in January.

In addition to Doechii, Ruby featured more guests, including Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, and more.

Additionally, fans can’t stop raving over performers and the new song, which offers them the opportunity to enjoy yet another side of the K-pop sensation.

"Jennie's rap??? Doechii??? Choreo??? Everything is so PERFECT," remarked one fan.

Another praised Doechii’s entry in the middle of the song, "the way Doechii joined the song gave me goosebumps, this song is so good [crying emoji]."

Meanwhile, a third fan praised Jennie, saying, "Her rap in this video is so energetic."

Moreover, Jennie’s new music came a day after BLACKPINK, which was accompanied by Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa, and announced the 2025 world tour dates.