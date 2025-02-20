Lady Gaga takes major career leap after 'shock' decision to quit music industry

Lady Gaga finally lifts lid on her seventh studio album

Lady Gaga is finally lifting the lid on her seventh studio album, MAYHEM, following her previous decision to quit the music industry.

The 38-year-old, who previously released tracks Disease, Die With a Smile, and Abracadabra, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 19, to announce her forthcoming studio album.

Sharing a photo featuring a black background with Mayhem written in bold red letters, Gaga listed all the songs present in the album.

During an exclusive interview, Gaga explained the creative process behind crafting the album as it follows on from 2020’s Chromatica.

She said of the album, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.

While describing the behind-the-scenes process, the singer further added that it was like “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

For the unversed, The Fame singer is gearing up for her double duties on Saturday Night Live, as a musical guest following the album Mayhem’s release.