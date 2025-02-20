'One Direction' reunion still on the table?

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan came across at Liam Payne's funeral

One Direction fans, who got extremely excited hearing about a possible reunion of the band at the BRIT Awards, were left heartbroken after hearing a major announcement.

A few days back, the rumours of a 1D reunion were set straight after sources claimed that the surviving members have turned down the offer to pay a tribute to their late brother Liam Payne.

The Sun reported that Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan were approached by BRITs requesting them for a special appearance at the Award show to pay final homage to their late bandmate.

Reportedly, the group mates think 'it would just be too much'. "They have grieved in private and don’t feel the need to do a big, showy tribute for the sake of it”, the publication shared.

As per the reports of Los40US, the boys might not be ready to fully restart the band after Liam’s sudden demise, but they might just appear for a surprise performance to honour the departed soul.

Some sources still believe that a 1D reunion is still not completely off the table.

One Direction has been separated since 2016. The world has been waiting eagerly for a reunion. The former band mates did come together, not just the way fans expected.

Harry, Zayn, Louis and Niall attended the Teardrops singer’s funeral to pay their final respects.