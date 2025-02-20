Haley Joel Osment sees LA wildfire as wake-up call to rethink life

American actor Haley Joel Osment recently opened up about how LA wildfire made him rethink about his life choices.

The actor, known for his role in The Sixth Sense, believes that the fire was more than just a natural disaster as it was a wake-up call for everyone.

While speaking on 'Mentor Buffet' podcast, Haley shared: "I got my place in LA on March 16th 2020, which was the day of the first lockdowns. So then immediately we were in the pandemic for a very long time."

"I had this very intense pandemic relationship that ended up going nowhere. Then things started picking up after the worse the pandemic," he added.

The actor went on saying, "Then there was the [SAG/WGA] strike, which I totally supported, but that put everything on hold for a very long time."

"And then we've had some political upheaval and this house that had been my refuge during the pandemic was completely destroyed in the Eaton Fire."

"So now it's like, all right like I guess I'm getting a message to not settle down and be responsible?"

Haley Joel Osment is finding some silver linings in the situation. However, losing his home has made him more open to traveling for work and being away for extended periods.