Blake Lively claims THESE two stars can testify against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively mentions two other actresses ready to support her against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case took another major turn as the actress filed an amended complaint.

The 37-year-old actress dropped some new bombshell allegations in the document, including the claim that she isn't the only woman the It Ends With Us director made uncomfortable during the production of the movie.

Although the Gossip Girl alum did not disclose the names of these women, in the document filed on Tuesday, February 18th, sources have come forward and revealed them to The Hollywood Reporter.

The insider claimed that the two women are actresses Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer.

Slate is a veteran comic and actress, known for her roles in Parks and Recreation and Everything Everywhere All at Once, whereas Ferrer debuted her acting career in the Colleen Hoover movie as she played younger version of Lively’s character.

Lively’s representative noted, “Importantly, however, these victim-witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share their communications in the Amended Complaint as they are laid out, and they will testify and produce documents in the discovery process.”

The new legal move might prove to be a turning point in the case as it transforms it from a feud between Lively and Baldoni, to a larger social issue of sexual harassment.

“Ms. Lively has filed an amended complaint today that provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims. That evidence includes previously undisclosed communications involving Ms. Lively, representatives of Sony and Wayfarer, and numerous other witnesses,” her lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb said in a statement