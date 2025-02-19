Alan Ritchson’s part in 'Fast X' was first offered to Keanu Reeves

'Fast X: Part 2' production is currently on hold

Alan Ritchson was not the first choice of to play the role of Aimes in Fast X.

The 42-year-old landed in the role after another big A-lister star of Hollywood was forced to drop out of the film.

The Reacher actor believes that it was luck and good timing that led him to portray a key role in the top tier franchises of the world.

Back in 2023, Alan shared: "It was just a little stroke of luck and good timing.”

Before him, John Wick famed Keanu Reeves was expected to be a part of the Vin Diesel led film.

The American actor told Entertainment Weekly: "I was working on ('Ordinary Angels'), a movie with Hilary Swank up in Winnipeg in the freezing cold.”

“And I got a call that things had shifted in the plans with Keanu Reeves, which is I think who was originally intended to play my part. Tough act to follow."

Ritchson’s character Aimes works along with the antagonist of the 2023 film, Jason Momoa to wreck the life of Diesel and his team.

Fast X’s curtain dropped on an unexpected note. Its second part is expected to come out in 2026.

However, the production has been on hold up till now as Universal Pictures have not given any green light yet.