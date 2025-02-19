Benny Blanco makes rare confession to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share shocking insights

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, made headlines for their candid interview, in which they shared some rare insights.

The 36-year-old music producer shared his shocking shower ritual that sent the Good For You songstress into a shock.

“OK, I might not get to shower every day, but when I do, when I feel like I deserve it, I’m in there for so long contemplating life,” he confessed in conversation with Interview Magazine, for their March cover shoot.

Blanco then went on to add that he thinks it’s “incredible” to “cry in the shower,” which prompted Gomez to let out a laugh.

“Do you cry in the shower?” he asked the Disney alum, adding, “Sometimes you just have to have a good cry.”

Taking the confession one step ahead, the producer revealed that he often has “death realizations” during shower.

The Only Murders In the Building star was shocked as she responded, “Woah!”

“No, like, I realize I’m gonna die, but it’s in the shower,” Blanco explained as Gomez hid her face behind the question cards.

“And then I cry about it a little bit, and then it goes away, and then I feel great because … the warm water.”

Despite the death realisations, however, elsewhere in the video the couple agreed that Gomez is the one who “cries the most” in the relationship.