Prince Andrew faces fresh humiliation as King Charles snubs 65th birthday

Prince Andrew turned 65 without any public acknowledgment from King Charles or the official royal family accounts, marking yet another sign of his diminished royal status.



Despite the Royal Family’s tradition of sharing birthday tributes for senior members, Andrew’s milestone was met with silence, even as Prince Harry received official wishes from the Firm on his birthday last year—despite ongoing tensions.

Notably, Lady Louise Windsor was publicly recognized when she turned 21 in November 2024, further highlighting the contrast in treatment.

The absence of a public message for Andrew suggests his status within the monarchy remains in question following his withdrawal from royal duties in 2019.

Andrew stepped back from public life after a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview regarding his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Since then, he has faced mounting challenges, including financial struggles linked to his Royal Lodge residence.

However, in a surprising development, reports suggest Andrew has secured a lucrative business deal with Dutch firm Startupbootcamp, potentially earning millions through his network from the Pitch@Palace initiative.

This marks his first known professional venture since leaving royal duties five years ago.

While Andrew remains out of favour with the monarchy, his latest business move hints at an effort to carve out a new path—albeit one far removed from his former royal standing.