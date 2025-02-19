Meghan Markle wishes 'good health' to Kate Middleton to settle feud

Meghan Markle, who is reportedly hurt by the backlash she has been receiving since leaving the royal life, has tried to settle the rift with Princess Kate with a heartfelt message to her.

Closer Magazine claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is heartbroken as she is always portrayed in a negative light despite her philanthropic work like the Princess of Wales, who ended up being praised by the public.

Despite this fact, Meghan seemingly wished 'good health' to the future Queen in order to settle their years-long feud.

The source said, "Meghan feels incredibly hard done by and really doesn’t appreciate the disparity of it all, even though she’s softened a lot towards Kate and wishes her nothing but good health after everything she’s been through."

"It’s something she’s just got to learn to live with at this point, but it still winds her up," an insider revealed about the Duchess' feelings towards the constant criticism.

It is important to note that Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

At the time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly sent prayers and love to Catherine during her cancer treatment.