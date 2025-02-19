Zendaya’s beau Tom Holland shares hilarious incident as he steps out in US

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland faced rejection due to his age

Tom Holland, who's making headlines for her whirlwind romance with Zendaya, faced a funny situation while shopping at a famous department store in the United States.

The Uncharted alum, who's recently in America after a long time, shared his experience as he headed to a well-known store for buying his non-alcoholic beer.

The British actor took to Instagram Tuesday, February 18, to share his hilarious adventure.

In a series of short clips, Holland made a few failed attempts to find his brand at the store – which he claimed as “Not the best marketing.”

Finally reaching a bigger Target, the Chaos Walking star felt happy finding his drink there.

However, as per the video clip the “Spiderman” shared, “They wouldn’t accept my ID because it’s English and I couldn’t prove my age, so a really lovely employee, I guess, scanned their ID.”

For the unversed, Holland whose engagement news with his longtime partner got revealed at the Golden Globes 2025, had launched a non-alcoholic beer brand Bero on October 15, 2024 for inclusivity.

The 28-year-old confessed that his first year of being sober was difficult as he did not have alternative options. He felt left out among his peers which urged him to come up with a brand that would promote inclusivity for all.