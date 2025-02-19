Blake Lively makes bombshell revelations in new filing against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni has intensified as she slapped the actor with new accusations in new legal filings.

The Gossip Girl alum claimed she isn't the only woman the It Ends With US director made uncomfortable during the production of the movie.

Her representatives assert that other women shared similar experiences with Lively, supporting her initial allegations. This new information is reportedly included in an amended legal filing per People magazine.

The legal battle began with Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, who starred in and directed the film.

The Jane the Virgin star subsequently countersued Lively, her publicist, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation. He also filed a separate lawsuit against the New York Times, claiming libel due to their reporting on Lively's accusations.

According to Lively's attorneys Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, the amended complaint "provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims."

Additionally, they allege that it "includes previously undisclosed communications" that Lively had with Baldoni's production business Wayfarer Studios, Sony Pictures, and "numerous other witnesses."

According to reports, the updated complaint included a defamation allegation against Baldoni that was absent from the original, New Year's Eve filing.

According to Hudson and Gottlieb, Lively is suing for defamation "based on the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms. Lively since she filed her original complaint..."

Additionally, she has included Jed Wallace and his crisis public relations company Street Relations, Inc., located in Texas, as defendants to her complaint.

The actress had previously accused Baldoni's firm of "weaponizing a digital army" against her. Meanwhile, Baldoni's publicist, Matthew Wallace, has denied involvement in a smear campaign and is suing Lively for $7 million.

Notably, Lively had initially requested Wallace's deposition as part of her case but later withdrew the request, as revealed in Wallace's lawsuit filed earlier this month.

For those unversed, the Age of Adaline star sued Baldoni in December, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni denied the claims and filed a countersuit in January, accusing Lively, her husband, and others of defamation and extortion.