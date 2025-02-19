Justin Baldoni's lawyer slams Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' SNL appearance

Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has criticised Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for making a high-profile appearance at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, amidst the ongoing lawsuit surrounding the film It Ends With Us.

Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, walked the red carpet and watched the show from the audience, with Reynolds even taking a moment to address the recent headlines from the stage.

When asked, "How's it going?" Reynolds referenced the lawsuit, responding with a smirk, "Great, why? What have you heard?"

Freedman, speaking on the February 17 episode of Hot Mics with Billy Bush, described the couple's public appearance as the "latest move" from Lively's team, implying that it was a strategic attempt to deflect attention from the lawsuit.

"I'm unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation," said Freedman. "I can't think of anyone who's done anything like that. It surprised me."

According to Freedman, Baldoni, 41, is "hopeful" about the situation and would not consider his recent trip to Hawaii with his wife and children to be a "vacation."

"I wouldn't call it vacation. I don't think anybody who has been accused of heinous, arguably what are crimes is on 'vacation,' " said Freedman. "I think he is trying to gather with his family and get some semblance of peace."

The Gossip Girl alum sued Baldoni in December, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni denied the claims and filed a countersuit in January, accusing Lively, her husband, and others of defamation and extortion.