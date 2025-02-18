BAFTAs disappoints fans by missing Bernard Hill from In Memoriam tribute

Lord of the Ring star Bernard Hill fans upset with BAFTAs for not paying him tribute

BAFTAs was a star-studded event that made headlines with some iconic moments.

Kris Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s presence in their matching outfits and coordinating rings stole the limelight, along with Selena Gomez’s faux pas that was headlined in multiple outlets.

However, one thing that BAFTA Awards disappointed fans in is the absence of the Lord of The Rings actor Bernard Hill in In Memoriam tribute.

Viewers were stunned viewing the award ceremony on BBC One on the fact that the Titanic star – who died in May, 2024 – was nowhere to be seen in the tribute paid to the stars lost in the past year.

Jurassic Park actor Jeff Park actor had helmed the segment who performed a rendition of As Time Goes By on the piano with tribute video playing featuring Dame Maggie Smith, David Lynch and Kris Kristofferson.

Fans took to social media to share the horror they felt.

One X (formerly Twitter user) wrote, “Seriously no Bernard Hill in the memorial?? Absolutely disgusting omission.”

Another commented: “Bafta can go get f***ed for missing off Bernard Hill in the memoriam section.”

In response to the alleged snub, the BAFTAs clarified that the renowned actor had already been honoured last year's BAFTA TV Awards In Memoriam tribute.

For the unversed, the 79-year-old actor had appeared in numerous films over the years, including True Crime, Titanic, Gandhi and Boys from the Blackstuff.

Bernard Hill passed away in May last year with tributes pouring in from all around the world from TV as well as film industry.