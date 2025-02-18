Liam Payne's ex Cheryl turns down 'Britain's Got Talent' last minute

Simon Cowell spills insights about Cheryl's decision not to be part of 'BGT'

Cheryl Cole, Girls Aloud member, who hosted the X-Factor for quite some time, was also offered to be a judge on talent show, Britain’s Got Talent.

Cole, for some reason, turned the offer down a week before filming leaving music executive and Television producer Simon Cowell worried.

The all-new BGT will be coming out soon with its 18th series with OG judges Cowell and Amanda Holden.

While recalling the initial days of the show, the 65-year-old music mogul revealed that they had two celebrities in mind as female judges and Cole was one of them.

"And you know what? She was an interesting booking because we’d offered the role to Cheryl Cole, as she was known in those days”, added Simon.

He continued: "A week before filming, she calls me and goes, ‘I just can’t do it’ and wouldn’t give me a reason. I think she was freaked out.

"We literally had two judges and a week to book someone. I just knew it had to be Amanda because I’d met her and I really liked her, she was very funny and I just thought she’d fit the show perfectly”, said the record executive as per RTE.

The 41-year-old vocalist was one of the judges at X-Factor, the talent platform, where she met late partner and former One Direction band member Liam Payne.