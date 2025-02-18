Miley Cyrus' reaction to 'SNL50' Sinead O' Connor controversy

Miley Cyrus has recently shared her reaction to the criticism surrounding her Sinéad O'Connor tribute at the SNL's 50th anniversary concert on February 16.

The Wrecking Ball singer was previously slammed by netizens after she performed late Irish singer’s version of Prince’s track, Nothing Compares 2 U.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that Miley expressed “no regrets” after garnering mixed reviews from her fans.

The insider told the outlet that it was The Last Song actress’ idea to sing the song and that she knew “going into it that it would cause some people to get offended”.

“It was absolutely Miley’s idea to sing Nothing Compares 2 U and she believes she killed it,” stated the source.

The insider informed that the singer “is aware of the backlash and she knew going into this that it would cause some people to get offended”.

“It is actually quite comical to her,” remarked a source.

Miley, who performed with singer and guitarist Brittany Howard, doesn’t “believe that she needs to give credit to Sinéad for a song that was not even hers to begin with,” according to an insider.

“If anything, Miley would have credited Prince who was a huge inspiration for her,” remarked an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that the former Hannah Montana star “will never apologise for something that she owes no apology for”.

Therefore, Miley is “going to let this chatter bounce off her,” said an insider.