Rachel Zegler says farewell to Broadway Romeo + Juliet with Kit Connor

Rachel Zegler, the American actress and singer, said goodbye to the acclaimed revival of Romeo + Juliet on February 16th.

The West Side Story actress, who starred alongside Kit Connor, celebrated the play’s end by sharing two carousel posts on Instagram which included a number of behind-the-scenes photos throughout its run and during the rehearsal process.

She captioned the post with Shakespeare quote, "something about parting being such sweet sorrow."

While in post another she wrote, "I loved performing here!"

The play was a frequently standing-room-only and, according to a source, broke multiple records during it’s 20-week limited engagement at the Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City.

The Broadway production featuring Gen-Z stars also garnered attention of young audience, buying tickets in recorded Broadway history with 14% of purchasers aged 18 to 24, compared to the current industry average of 3%.

Both the performers gained recognition through popular TV shows.

Zegler had her breakthrough in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, while Connor is known for his role in Netflix’s Heartstopper.

Each have big projects coming later this year. Zegler will be starring in Disney Live-action Snow White, which slated for release on March 21st, 2025. Meanwhile, Connor will star in Warfare alongside Joseph Quinn slated for release on April 11th, 2025.