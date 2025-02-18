Jin promises special treat to J-Hope after his impactful message

Jin promises special treat to J-Hope on BTS bandmate's 31st birthday

Jin made a sweet promise to his BTS bandmate J Hope on the latter’s 31st birthday.

On Tuesday, February 18, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, offered to treat the birthday boy to his favourite meal after making a heartfelt announcement.

The 32-year-old K-pop sensation took to his Weverse account to wish Hobi and invited him to enjoy a meal together.

"Happy Birthday Hobi-ah it's your birthday," he penned. "Have you eaten? If you haven't eaten yet, I'll buy you the spicy raw fish soup that you like (to be honest, it's what I like)."

In addition to asking the MORE singer to join him for a meal, Jin took the opportunity to reveal that J-Hope is not the only one who loves spicy raw fish soup—he himself is a fan of the dish.

Jin’s birthday wish for his close friend came shortly after J-Hope, born Jung Ho-seok, made a generous donation of 200 million won to the Seoul Asan Medical Center.

He also announced his intention to continue making this donation annually on his birthday.

It’s worth noting that Jin was the only BTS member to publicly wish J-Hope on his special day. Other members were seemingly unable to do so, due to their busy military duties.