BTS’ J Hope surprises fans with major announcement on 31st birthday

BTS' J Hope celebrates his first birthday since military discharge

BTS J Hope won hearts on his 31st birthday with an impactful announcement.

Making a heartfelt gesture on Tuesday, February 18, J Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, donated 200 million won ($1,38,349.02) to Seoul Asan Medical Center, as per a South Korean media outlet Star Today.

In the wake of his latest philanthropic move to contribute to the development of a children’s hospital on his birthday, the MORE singer broke a major news, saying, from this years onwards he would donate to the medical facility annually on his birthday.

"I hope this can be of some small help to children who are suffering even at this moment. I sincerely hope that children can dream of a healthy and hopeful future," he disclosed in an official statement, according to the publication.

"I also wanted to repay our ARMY (fandom name), who always sends us so much love," the BUTTER vocalist continued. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again."

"I think it is truly meaningful that I will continue to donate every year starting this year on my birthday," he added.

For the unversed, J Hope began his philanthropic work by donating 100 million won to Seoul Asan Medical Center in 2022.

It is pertinent to note that J Hope’s 31st birthday marked his first since his discharge from the military on October 16, 2024.

The South Korean rapper and singer made it more memorable and special by turning it into a giving day.