Camila Cabello takes 'exciting' leap in music: Exclusive details revealed

Camila Cabello makes important announcement about career

Camila Cabello is making an important announcement about her career, leaving her fans completely awestruck.

The Shameless singer, who recently released her 2024 album C, XOXO, took to her social media to confirm her first-ever Irish headline show at 3Arena in Dublin starting July 9.

Expressing excitement for her upcoming Yours, C UK/EU Tour, the 27-year-old wrote in the caption, “I have been dying to tell you this. you have been so patient, and now it’s finally happening.

“The Yours, C tour is coming to you this summer.

“Sign up to my mailing list by tuesday, feb 18 at 6pm GMT for first access to presale tickets on wednesday, feb 19 at 9am local.

“General on sale is this friday, feb 21 at 9am local.

“See you soon.

“Yours, c”

This comes on the heels of the release of her latest album on June 28, 2024 through Geffen and Interscope Records.

For the unversed, the singer previously delivered a remarkable performance in Ireland back in 2018, when she opened for the Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift at Croke Park in Dublin.