Kim Kardashian catches up with ex Pete Davidson at SNL50 afterparty

Kardashian and Davidson dated for nearly a year before splitting in 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson crossed paths once again, this time at the afterparty for Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special in New York City.

The former couple, who dated for nearly a year before splitting in August 2022, had a friendly chat at the Plaza Hotel on Sunday, February 16, Page Six confirmed.

Despite the buzz surrounding their reunion, a source close to Davidson made it clear that the interaction was strictly platonic.

“He has nothing but love and respect for Kim,” the insider said, adding, “They are on good terms. He hopes everyone can move on.”

While Kardashian, 44, was spotted mingling with stars like Dave Chappelle and Bowen Yang, she wasn’t photographed with Davidson, 31. The two had both walked the red carpet and participated in the SNL anniversary special, though separately.

During the event, the reality star took part in a revamped version of the famous Maharelle sisters skit alongside Will Ferrell, Scarlett Johansson, and Kristen Wiig. Meanwhile, Davidson — who was on SNL from 2014 to 2022 — joined David Spade, Adam Driver, and John Mulaney in a musical tribute to New York City.

This isn’t the first time the exes have crossed paths post-breakup. They also had a brief run-in at the 2023 Met Gala, proving that, despite their past romance, they remain amicable.