Kensington Palace releases emotional statement after Meghan's message about children

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has issued an emotional statement regarding Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's heartfelt tribute to their mother Princess Kate after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's message about children.

Kensington Palace has shared a meaningful post about mother-children's bond, leaving royal fans in tears with touching words and images drawn by the royal kids.

The drawing highlights key activity of the family to stay connected.

The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre jointly announced that Early Childhood have launched a new initiative encouraging families to engage in creative activities together.

The image, which seemingly depicts Princess Kate as Queen, was drawn and created by William and Kate's children. The artistic expressions help children develop crucial social and emotional skills for their future.

The Palace wrote along with the drawing: "The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood. These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us."

The aim of the project is to provide a moment of connection as people spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together.