Ryan Reynolds, ex Scarlett Johannson reunite amid Blake Lively’s claims

Ryan Reynolds reunites with ex Scarlett Johannson amid Blake Lively’s claims

Ryan Reynolds reunited with his former wife, Scarlett Johansson, amid his now-wife Blake Lively’s growing crisis in the wake of multi-million dollar lawsuits.

E! News confirmed on Sunday, February 16, that the exes graced the red carpet before marking their attendance at SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Reportedly, the Avengers star posed with her now-husband Colin Jost shortly after her ex-husband appeared with his wife, who has claimed that her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni sexually harassed her during the filming.

For the unversed, Johansson, 40, and Reynolds, 48, were married from 2008 to 2011.

Following her divorce from the Deadpool star, the Black Widow actress and Jost, 42, tied the knot in October 2020.

The couple is now parents to a three-year-old son, Cosmo.

As for Reynolds and Lively, 37, they exchanged vows in 2012 and welcomed four kids: James, 10, eight-year-old Inez, five-year-old Betty, and two-year-old Olin.

It is pertinent to note that the former couple—Reynolds and Johansson—were spotted at the same celebratory event with their respective partners but did not greet each other or engage in any interaction.

Additionally, the Sunday outing marked Lively and Reynolds' debut public appearance together since she filed the complaint, and the situation continued to escalate with Baldoni’s counter lawsuits.