Aubrey Plaza breaks cover after husband’s death

Aubrey Plaza steps out for the first time since husband’s death

Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since her husband’s death for a very special event.

The 40-year-old actress appeared at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special episode om Sunday, February 16th.

The White Lotus star paid tribute to her late husband, Jeff Baena, at the star-studded ceremony, where she introduced musical guests, Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard.

Plaza opted for a simple yet elegant in black dress pants and matching blazer with a tie and dye shirt underneath.

The tie and die shirt added a sentimental touch to her outfit, as it was a nod to her filmmaker husband who passed away in January 2025.

In a 2021 interview with Drew Barrymore, Plaza shared the significance of the outfit to their relationship. “Jeff got really into tie-dyeing during the quarantine,” she said, explaining why they didn’t opt for traditional wedding outfits. “So, I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pyjamas that he had made for us.”

Baena’s body was discovered at their Los Angeles home, on January 3rd and he was declared dead on the spot. The manner of death was reportedly ruled to be suicide.