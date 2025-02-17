Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce stay low-key during ‘new phase’ in relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift remain private after sparking concerns about relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have stepped away from the spotlight since the Super Bowl defeat.

The pop superstar and athlete, both 35, sparked concerns for their relationship as Swift avoided sitting with boyfriend’s mom Donna Kelce.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has not broken cover since the big game, and skipped her bff Danielle Haim’s birthday bash.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has been inactive on social media as well also she did not react to her close pal and collaborator Este Haim’s engagement news.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has received a deadline of March 14th, to confirm whether he is retiring or not.

After the singer got booed at the big game, an unexpected photo featuring Swift quickly went viral.

This comes after the lovebirds confirmed that they are adamant to “have a break together” following Kansas City Chiefs’ massive defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

A TikTok user, started the controversy about Swift and Kelce’s relationship troubles as she posted a video that went viral.

"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to enter a new phase of their relationship. Because they have only been with each other when they've been winning. This year, they both lost. She lost Album of the Year and now he just lost the Super Bowl,” King said.

"So now they have to be with each other and see that side; see the losing side of Taylor Swift, see the losing side of Travis Kelce. They don't know each other as losers, they only know each other as winners."