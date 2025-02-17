Mikey Madison wins first BAFTA, dedicates award to neglected community

Mikey Madison is over the moon as she wins her first BAFTA Award and delivers heartfelt acceptance speech.

Madison was taken aback when her name was announced as a winner in Best Actress Category at the 78th edition of BAFTA.

The Scream star beat other including Cynthia Arivo, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan and Karla Sofía Gascón.

After accepting her award, Madison confessed that she didn’t expect to win and hadn’t planned an acceptance speech

“I probably should’ve listened to my publicist when she told me to write a speech,” quipped the 25-year-old.

During her speech, the actress dedicated her award to sex workers, saying, “I just wanna say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally, and I urge others to do the same.”

Madison, who plays a stripper in Anora movie, also thanked her co-stars and director Sean Baker for the opportunity.

The actress also expressed her gratitude to her mother, adding, she’s “my favourite screen partner and has driven me to so many auditions” and her fellow cast.

Meanwhile, Madison also appreciated her fellow nominees, as she stated, “I am just so in awe of all of you. You just gave beautiful performances.”

“And really, the highlight of all of this has just been getting to know all of you,” she concluded.