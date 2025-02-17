Kim Kardashian marks ‘full circle moment’ at ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian opens up about ‘SNL’ experience at 50th Anniversary special

Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the 50th Anniversary special episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 44-year-old reality star celebrated half a century milestone of the comedy show in New York City, on Sunday, February 16th.

For the special event, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her hourglass figure in a fitted dazzling silver gown, wearing her long black locks loose.

Discussing the show earlier, Kardashian hinted at her sketch saying it would be a “full circle moment” after her last appearance at the show.

“I'm doing a really funny sketch — this is live, right, so I probably shouldn't say who. [It’s] with people that I have laughed and laughed [with] that I'm obsessed with.”

The Skims founder reflected over her last hosting experience three years ago and called it a “a wild experience.”

“I'm so happy I did it. I wasn't actually as nervous as most people say!” she said.

In her previous hosting gig in October 2021, Kardashian made some light-hearted jokes about her high-profile family.

Taking a playful dig at her mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, the media personality said, "One thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey."