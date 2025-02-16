Meghan Markle’s Valentine's Day designer breaks silence

The Duchess of Sussex got a shout-out from the dress' designer

The designer behind Meghan Markle’s latest look has spoken out after the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing one of their pieces.

The Duchess of Sussex, who spent Valentine’s Day in the U.S. while Prince Harry remained in Canada for the Invictus Games, was seen in a £465 D.K. Midi Wrap Dress from Los Angeles-based brand Anemos.

Taking to Instagram on February 15, Anemos made their support clear, writing, "Love is in the air," alongside a heart emoji, followed by a direct shoutout: "Meghan Markle wearing our D.K. Wrap Dress. #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex."

The label, known for its sustainable approach to fashion, describes the dress as featuring a “classic scoop neckline and self-tie skirt designed to be styled several ways.”

Meghan’s fashion moment came as she shared a Valentine’s Day video making sweet treats with her children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. Meanwhile, Prince Harry remained in Canada for the Invictus Games, with the event’s Closing Ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening.