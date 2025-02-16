Rylan Clark pulls out of show last minute due to health crisis

BBC Radio 2 listeners were left disappointed and dry when Rylan Clark, broadcaster and TV personality, suddenly canceled his appearance on the show, calling illness the reason.

The popular radio host, known for his bubbly personality and quick wit, left fans wondering what had caused the last-minute change.

Rylan had to pull out of his BBC Radio 2 gig last weekend after he fell ill, leaving Ex-Strictly star Richie Anderson to take the seat at the last minute.

Sadly, the host was feeling under the weather, so Richie stepped in to save the day.

Richie cracked a joke on air, saying: "The reason I'm in is because Rylan's got the sniffles, apparently. However, our listeners disagree because he's been spotted a lot out and about this week."

However, fans decided to have a little fun with Rylan’s absence, as one listener joked that they saw him washing cars at traffic lights in Conwy, while another one playfully said that they have spotted him on a nudist beach in Cornwall.

"I saw Rylan on a nudist beach in Cornwall. And his teeth aren't the only thing that's massive. He also has very large feet."

The BBC show host Rylan Clark then responded with his signature humour on Instagram, laughing off rumours with a quick "lies" and thanking fans.