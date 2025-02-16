Lady Gaga, Cher bewitch onlookers at ‘SNL’ afterparty

Lady Gaga and Cher, the music legends made a glamourous joint appearance at Saturday Night Live afterparty.
Gaga joined the Goddess of Pop as they led the A-lister celebrities to the star-studded event.
The Born This Way hitmaker paired her signature goth style with glamour for the event, as she donned a textured black coat with a matching sheer gown.
The popstar completed her look with a black statement headpiece adorned with lace details and sunglasses, as well as knee-high boots.
Gaga arrived at the afterparty after she sent the audience in a frenzy with her performance of A Star is Born a day before for the anniversary special.
Meanwhile Cher and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards arrived together after the music icon had performed her classic hit If I Could Turn Back Time, at the anniversary concert.
Cher sported a sheer black sequined bodysuit, a black leather jacket and long boots, and her boyfriend wore a coordinating outfit, based on a matching leather jacket and pinstripe pants.
Gaga’s upcoming album MAYHEM is set to come out on March 7th.
