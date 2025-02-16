‘Anora’ keeps winning streak alive with top honour at WGA

Anora proved to be unstoppable, claiming yet another top prize.

Daily Mail reported on Sunday, February 16, that director Sean Baker continued his winning streak, nabbing the Best Original Screenplay award at the Writers Guild of America Awards.

On Saturday night, the guild hosted two ceremonies: at the Edison Ballroom in New York City and the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Baker, 53, who wrote Anora as well as directed it, reportedly stepped on the stage at the New York event to collect his coveted prize.

His latest win comes a week after he received the best picture accolade at the Directors Guild Of America Awards, the Producers Guild Of America Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

After bagging the top honours at the prestigious award ceremonies, Baker is eyeing another gong to add to his remarkable list.

At the Oscars, whose voting will be closed in three days, the Anora director has also racked up multiple nominations, including Best Picture.

Baker is also up for best director, best original screenplay and best picture, among the several nods the movie has received.

Additionally, Anora stars Mikey Madison as the titular character. She plays a New York stripper of Russian descent who can speak the Russian language but not fluently.