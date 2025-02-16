Britney Spears reunites with ex Paul Soliz on Valentine's Day

Britney Spears took a chance on dating a former criminal as she got back to her ex-lover.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the Toxic singer was spotted with her ex-convict boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, on Valentine’s Day.

Reportedly, the two enjoyed a low-key date, driving around Los Angeles and grabbing fast food from Jack-in-the-box.

The two opted for a casual dinner because his kids accompanied them.

Moreover, Spears’ on-off boyfriend gifted her flowers to make the outing somewhat memorable.

The two appeared in good spirits during the February 14 outing, as they were seen laughing in the car together.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Princess of Pop and Soliz spent quality time with their kids.

Their latest outing is followed by their previous getaway at an indoor playground.

Last week, the If You Seek Amy singer was spotted with the two kids and their father in San Fernando Valley.

For the unversed, since news broke in August 2023 that Spears and Soliz have been spending a lot of time together, the two have had an on-again, off-again relationship.