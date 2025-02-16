Halsey’s fiancé Avan Jogia shares favourite part about relationship

Avan Jogia gets candid about Halsey romance after engagement

Halsey and Avan Jogia have found what they always wanted in each other.

The 33-year-old author and actor opened up about his favourite thing about the relationship as he shared how they’re both creative collaborators.

"One of the great joys of being with someone who's an artist is being able to make art with them and to go back and forth about the art that they're making and how you can contribute and be helpful, and them being able to contribute and be helpful to your own art," Jogia told People Magazine on Saturday, February 15th.

Jogia went on to admit that this is what he "always desired in a partnership."

Adding, "The only thing that I care about is the making of things. So when you have someone who can meet you there and meet you where you're at, that's one of the joys of it, for sure."

He also revealed that the Colors hitmaker and him contribute to each other’s art in a number of ways, "Sometimes it's music, sometimes it's writing. It's all the stuff that we do."

Gushing about his relationship, the actor added that they have no limitations on their creativity.

"If she busts through the door and has an idea, and I bust the door and have an idea, and it doesn't have to be about acting or music or movies — it could be a cookbook — we just make what we have to make."

This comes after Halsey confirmed her engagement via X, in September 2024, calling Jogia her “fiancé.”

The Victorious star and the Graveyard singer were first linked in September 2023 when they were spotted together in Los Angeles.