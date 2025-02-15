Nick Jonas makes move after wife Priyanka Chopra unveiled rare photo

Nick Jonas poured in more love as his beloved wife Priyanka Chopra, dedicated a special social media post to him.

Taking over to his Instagram account on Friday, February 14, the Jonas Brothers member posted a cosy selfie with the Bollywood superstar.

"My forever Valentine," he captioned the post, which features the Citadel star blinking and pouting for an adorable picture, while Jonas peeks out from behind her, showing half of his face to the camera.

The Jumanji actor’s post comes a day after the Quantico actress offered a rare and intimate glimpse of her dating days with her husband, celebrating their beautiful journey.

"How it started.. How it’s going," she captioned the two pictures. "Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine."

The first image is a throwback photo of the couple from January 2018, as indicated by the date on the image. That same year, Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in December.

The following image appears to be a recent selfie of the power couple from Chopra’s brother’s February 7 wedding festivities.

The couple’s heartwarming post for each other reflects on how their love story began and has evolved over time.

In addition to going strong in their nearly decade-long marriage, the couple shares a three-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogate.