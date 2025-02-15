Saoirse Ronan looks effortlessly beautiful at IFTA awards

Saoirse Ronan turned heads as she graced the red carpet of Irish Film & Television Academy Awards on February 14th.

The Little Women star donned a bold blue strapless gown with a single pleat. She completed her look with minimal accessories that is, black drop earnings.

The Lady Bird star styled her hair parted from the centre and tied up in a bu. She elevated her look by applying rose pink lipstick and a sweep of eyeliner.

The Irish Film & Television Academy Awards took place in Dublin on Friday, celebrating the successful year of Irish film and television.

The event hosted some of the biggest names of the industry including, Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, Ruth Negga, Nicola Coughlan, and Sharon Horgan.

The IFTA event was one of the most joyful night for Ronan, as she took two accolades home. The actress received Best Lead Actress for The Outrun, and Best Supporting Actress for Blitz.

The Outrun which was released on September 27, 2024, followed the story of Rona, who after living life on the edge in London, attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands where she grew up, hoping to heal.

Meanwhile, Blitz which was released on November 1, 2024, told the story of nine-year-old George, who is evacuated to the countryside by his mother, Rita, to escape the bombings during World War II in London. Defiant and determined to return to his family, George embarks on a journey back home as Rita searches for him.

Both the films despite receiving critical acclamation were snubbed from 2025 Oscar Awards which will be held on March 3, 2024.