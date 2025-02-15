King Charles, Queen Camilla plot high stakes 'Royal Power' move

King Charles is reportedly preparing to flex his diplomatic influence as he plans a major tour of the United States, with experts suggesting he aims to strengthen ties with Donald Trump.



According to reports, the monarch and Queen Camilla are gearing up for their most significant overseas visit yet, which will include stops in Canada and the U.S. Sources indicate that the tour is designed to reinforce UK-U.S. relations, particularly as Trump’s administration reshapes global alliances.

The royal couple is expected to begin their visit in Canada before heading to Washington, where an official invitation is reportedly in the works. This trip, anticipated for next year, could coincide with the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond emphasised the strategic importance of the visit, stating, "While Canada remains crucial to the monarchy, a U.S. tour carries significant diplomatic weight for the UK. It presents King Charles with a rare opportunity to exercise his soft power."

Bond further highlighted Trump’s well-documented admiration for royalty, suggesting that the King’s presence could play a key role in fostering smoother diplomatic relations.