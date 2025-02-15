Kanye West gets backlash from The View co-hosts amid new controversy

Kanye West continues to stir up controversies and get slammed for them especially after the American rapper and Bianca Censori’s Grammys stunt.

In the most recent turn of events, the Australian model has reportedly left the 47-year-old as she has had enough of him.

However, West seems to be unbothered by it as only an hour after Daily Mail broke the news of their alleged separation, he posted a cryptic post on social media.

During the recent episode of The View, the co-hosts reprimanded Taylor Swift’s rival for his objectionable remarks.

Alyssa Farah Griffin points out that Kim Kardashian’s ex cannot be let to make “openly vile” comments only because he has mental health issues.

She explained how there are innumerable people in the country suffering from mental health issues but do not go about making “bigoted, racist, anti-Semitic” comments like him.

The 35-year-old political strategist called out the Gold Diggers hitmaker's behaviour.

Sara Haines also voiced the same thoughts pointing out how the Yeezy founder is still allowed to make red carpet appearances and attend other important events despite his statements.

Sunny Hostin calls Ye’s latest rant “really wrong” and “bizarre”. Joy Behar called West simply a “compulsive attention seeker.”

Ana Navarro pointed out that the Gold Digger rapper had previously been tried to help, but he does “not want to be helped” and want to stay who he is.

For the unversed, West has been dropped by his talent agent David McCartney, has been sued by his former employee and his website selling T-shirts featuring swastika has also been shut down.