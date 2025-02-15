Inside Benny Blanco's romantic gesture for Selena Gomez: 'I heart you'

Selena Gomez's tummy and heart are both in Benny Blanco's grasp.

The 36-year-old music producer posted a video to Instagram on Friday, November 14, revealing a unique culinary surprise for Gomez, 32: Blanco filled her bathtub with queso cheese.

Set to the couple's new tune, Scared of Loving You, the artist filmed the scene he had set up as a surprise, which included a trail of tortilla chips going to Gomez's restroom. In the lavatory, there was another stack of tortilla chips that read, "I heart you."

The music producer then shifted his camera to the white porcelain bathtub, which had a dish of chips on a stool next to it and was loaded with queso dip.

In the video, the producer can be seen picking up a chip from the bowl, dipping it into the tub, and then biting into the cheese.

"When your [fiancée] isn't much of a flowers girl," he captioned the video.

The couple celebrated Valentine's Day just one day after revealing that they will be working together on Gomez's upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

Scared of Loving You, the lead single from Gomez's fourth studio album, was released on Thursday, February 13 along with a visual lyric video.

The record is the first collaboration between Gomez and Blanco as a relationship and is scheduled for release on Friday, March 21. The Only Murders in the Building star posted the following on Instagram as part of her announcement: "I always trick you guys. my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21."

The actress continued: "Our first song, 'Scared of Loving You,' is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!"

Blanco then sweetly replied in the comment section, adding: "I love you baby."

The upcoming album will celebrate Gomez and Blanco's love story and gives "fans a unique window into their relationship," per a press release.

"This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences," read the press release.

"It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds."