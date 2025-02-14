Anya Taylor-Joy lives up to fans' expectations on Valentine's Day: Here's why

Anya Taylor-Joy stuns fans with 'dreamy' outing on Valentine's Day

Anya Taylor-Joy is thrilled to live up to fans’ Valentine’s Day expectations as she steps out holding on to husband Malcolm McRae in the New York City.

The Emmy nominee slipped into a warm and fancy suede coat while she walked hand-in-hand with the love of her life to Danielle Haim's star-studded birthday party in the East Village neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, her beloved husband kept it casual in a classic sand-toned trench coat, pairing it with a light blue shirt and black shoes.

This comes on the heels of the Queen’s Gambit actress’ unfiltered thoughts about their fairy-tale love story.

During her regal appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, February 13, Taylor-Joy opened up about her infinite love for her real-life hero.

She told the host, “I love him so much! Oh yeah, he's, I'm very, I'm so lucky. I'm so lucky.”

Recounting an instance from their first meeting, she further went on to explain, “We met in a music studio and he's like, I do. I love him. We're born on the same day. So that was the first thing he ever said to me.

“He was like, "When's your birthday? And I was like, ‘April 16th.’ He's like, ‘I knew it.’ I was like, ‘Oh no, this is, yeah.’ He's the absolute greatest.”

For the unversed, Anya married Malcolm in an intimate ceremony on April 1, 2022 in New Orleans.