Prince Andrew’s business dealings spark controversy amid Royal scrutiny

Prince Andrew's latest business deal raises ethical concerns and could threaten the monarchy

Prince Andrew’s latest financial venture has raised eyebrows, with experts questioning the legality and ethics of his involvement in a commercial agreement with Dutch firm Startupbootcamp (SBC).

The arrangement, which reportedly allows him to profit from business contacts established through his Pitch@Palace initiative, could potentially earn him millions.

Royal author and former Home Office minister Norman Baker has criticised the deal, stating that the data Andrew is leveraging does not belong to him personally but rather to the entrepreneurs the initiative was designed to support.

“Prince Andrew has always looked out for himself rather than the institution he represents,” Baker remarked, calling the Duke’s actions “questionable” and in need of accountability.

The deal was reportedly pitched to Buckingham Palace officials last summer before being finalised. However, just weeks later, King Charles withdrew Andrew’s £1 million annual allowance amid efforts to remove him from Royal Lodge.

Despite this, the Duke of York continues to reside at the Windsor estate, with Palace insiders confirming that they have received assurances regarding his financial arrangements.

As scrutiny over Andrew’s business dealings intensifies, questions remain about the implications for the royal family and whether the disgraced prince’s financial maneuvers will further tarnish the monarchy’s reputation.