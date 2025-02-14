Ariana Grande spills interesting detail about 'Wicked' role after Oscar nod

Ariana Grande has recently reflected on unique trait of her Wicked role that’s evident on a movie set as well.

Speaking to IndieWire, the singer-turned-actress talked about Glinda role in the musical movie.

“Parting ways with Elphaba is the biggest act of unconditional love Glinda could have done,” she told the outlet.

Ariana revealed that Glinda’s love was evident on a movie set with the cast and crew.

“Every single person involved led with that same intentionality and thoughtfulness,” she stated.

Ariana continued, “And nothing wasn’t thought of. Every page on the books that are on the table that you don’t even get to see opened, they’re written about Ozian history.”

“And the journals next to our beds are filled with scribbles. It’s a real world when we all care as much as everyone else,” explained the actress.

Ariana recalled that the cast and crew all “walk into the space with the awareness that everyone feels this same responsibility.

“I’m not alone in that,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Ariana, who is Oscar-nominated for Wicked, will reprise her role for Part two titled, Wicked: For Good, which will release later in November.