Kanye West suffers fresh blow following Bianca Censori split

Kanye West’s legal drama resurfaces amid Bianca Censori red-carpet scandal

Kanye West is being followed by a heated scandal from the past.

The 47-year-old rapper, who is reportedly going through a breakup, got slammed by Hollywood fixer Kevin “KB” Blatt after his antisemitic rant on social media.

Blatt took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13th, and shared a picture of younger West sitting on a hotel bed, and wrote, “Hey @ye Remember that s-- tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 … in Vegas?

The PR specialist ended his message by writing, “Hey, why don’t you GO F–K Your favorite person in the world YOURSELF.”

Blatt’s scathing critique comes after the Heartless rapper went on a long ranting spree via X, and shared negative statements about Jews, among others.

The media personality told Page Six that he wished to teach the disgraced rapper a lesson through his social media threats. “I think he needs to learn a little lesson that the next doctor he goes to, the next lawyer he goes to, you just never know who might be Jewish. I’m just sick of seeing [his antisemitic rants],” he said.

“I just think it’s time to get rid of this guy. It’s time to finally have a full colonic of Kanye West,” Blatt continued.

West’s rep dismissed Blatt’s statements, saying, “It’s nonsense.”

This comes after a source revealed that West and Censori are heading for divorce after two years of marriage. “Bianca’s exhausted. She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable.”