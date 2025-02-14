Prince Harry takes major decision about Archie, Lilibet after King's plea

Prince Harry seemingly fueled the rift with his cancer-stricken father King Charles with a bombshell decision about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A royal commentator Matt Wilkinson claimed that the Duke of Sussex's move of not bringing his children to the UK when he visits is a 'message' for the monarch, who is staying away from his son's security case.

As per The Sun, he said, "I think it almost felt like a bit like blackmail, kind of saying, 'If I don't get my security, then you will never see your grandchildren, or the country will never see the family come back to the UK unless I get my security.'"

For the unversed, the Duke is currently fighting a legal case against the UK Home Office regarding security, which was taken down when he stepped down from active royal role.

It is important to note that these comments came after reports revealed that the King is desperate to meet his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet, in his lifetime.

An insider told Daily Mail, "The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty."

"While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry," the source added.