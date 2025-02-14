Meghan Markle’s bold new ring ignites talk of Royal connection

Meghan Markle made a striking fashion statement during her recent appearance at the Invictus Games in Canada, where she was seen sporting a brand-new signet ring on her right pinky finger.



The intricate design of the ring has sparked curiosity among royal fans, as it appears to feature a monogram of the initials "H" and "M" in cursive script—mirroring the royal cypher she and Prince Harry introduced following their 2018 wedding.

This emblem was previously associated with their Sussex Royal brand and was prominently displayed on their website and social media platforms.

Renowned royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward weighed in on the significance of Meghan’s choice of jewellery, suggesting that it could be a subtle message directed at the Royal Family.

She told The Mirror, “Rather than holding deep personal symbolism, it seems to serve as a reminder of her royal status and connection to the monarchy.”

Signet rings have long held a place in royal tradition, with King Charles famously wearing one adorned with the Prince of Wales feathers. Princess Diana also received a similar ring from Charles the night before their wedding in 1981.

This isn’t the first time Meghan’s jewellery has been a topic of discussion. Just weeks ago, speculation arose regarding possible changes to her engagement ring, further fueling conversations about her evolving style choices.