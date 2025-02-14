Rihanna’s emotional advice to sons amid A$AP Rocky court appearance revealed

Rihanna made sure to show her support for ASAP Rocky amid a challenging time for the rapper.

According to People, during a rare court appearance on Thursday, February 13, at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, the Diamonds singer encouraged her two sons to offer their support to their dad.

Before Rocky returned to the courtroom following a break, Rihanna, 36, asked their sons to "wish Daddy good luck" as he kissed her and the babies.

The longtime couple welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in 2022. The following year, they became parents of two sons after their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, arrived.

Earlier on the trial day, the Fenty mogul walked into the courtroom during the prosecution's opening statement accompanied by her toddlers, who were well-behaved throughout the trial.

Then, during the break, the family of four walked out in the hallway, with each parent attending to one child. As the break ended, Rocky handed the baby to the actress and singer.

It was at that moment that she asked their son to say comforting words to their dad.

The Umbrella singer then exited through a back door and returned to the courtroom without two-and-a-half-year-old RZA and an 18-month-old Riot.

For the unversed, the rapper was facing charges related to an alleged shooting incident involving his former friend, A$AP Relli, in November 2021. Notably, the trial has now come to an end.