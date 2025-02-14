Jennifer Garner addresses rumours of reconciliation with Ben Affleck

Sources close to Jennifer Garner have dismissed rumours of a romantic reconciliation with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, despite recent speculation that they have been spending more time together amidst his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

"Everything is fine with John and Jen," one insider reassured.

Before the terrible Los Angeles wildfires struck last month, Miller reportedly looked into purchasing a house close to Garner's, suggesting that the couple has even been thinking about moving forward together.

Sources stress that Miller is not threatened by Garner and Affleck's relationship, despite their continued closeness.

"John spends a lot of time at Jen's house, and he even drives her to set in the mornings," an insider revealed.

During a public appearance, Garner and Miller embraced, showcasing their close relationship.

There are speculations that Miller feels uneasy about the time Garner and Affleck spend together, despite their stable relationship.

Since the Argo star's divorce from the Atlas star, he and Garner have grown closer, spending holidays together, which reportedly makes Miller feel like a "third wheel."

While Miller isn't worried about a romance rekindling, he is apprehensive about the exes' increasing intimacy and communication.

"It's hard not to feel jealous when it's clear they have a strong connection and friendship," the source noted.

The 13 Going on 30 star is reportedly helping Affleck grow up, especially in his treatment of Lopez, in addition to overseeing her own relationship.

According to a source, the actress has "a huge amount of sway" over Affleck and has been urging him to treat his ex-wife with more deference and appreciation.

Garner and Miller's relationship has remained out of the public eye despite these underlying issues. However, rumours of an engagement were sparked when she was spotted last month sporting a diamond ring on her left hand.