Selena Gomez gets four-word reaction from Benny Blanco on new album news

Selena Gomez gets a four-word seal from Benny Blanco after album announcement

Benny Blanco remained his fiancée Selena Gomez’s biggest support as she geared up for something exciting.

On Thursday, February 13, the Calm Down songstress sent fans into a frenzy with a surprise announcement on Instagram, revealing that she has collaborated with her fiancé for a new album, I Said I Love You First.

In the comments section of her Instagram post, Blanco, 36, recorded his sweet reaction, adding, "I love you, baby."

Gomez, who broke her engagement news in December 2024 after dating the record producer for over a year, posted a carousel, featuring romantic and intimate moments of the newly engaged couple.

"I always trick you guys [love up emoji] my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 [black heart emoji]," she captioned her latest social media post. "Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms."

People cited a press release stating that the new track, written by the lovebirds and Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, celebrates the love story of Gomez and Blanco, giving "fans a unique window into their relationship."

The Who Says singer’s first song from the new album on the horizon was produced by Blanco and eight-time Grammy winner Finneas.

It is pertinent to note that Gomez’s fourth studio album is not the first time the couple has worked together.

Before getting engaged, Blanco co-produced two songs, Kill Em with Kindness and Same Old Love, on Gomez's 2015 album Revival.

Furthermore, they collaborated on the 2019 song I Can't Get Enough, featuring Tainy and J Balvin.