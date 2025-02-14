Kim Kardashian felt like 'dying, throwing up' in 2024 Met Gala dress

The reality star admits that despite the pain, it was all 'worth it'

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to suffering for fashion, but her 2024 Met Gala look pushed her to the limit.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians released Thursday, February 13, Kim opened up about the extreme discomfort she felt after the event.

The Kardashians star, 44, stunned in a sheer lace Margiela by John Galliano gown with floral details, but it was her silver corset — so tight it sparked online debate — that nearly had her in full meltdown mode.

In the episode, Kim starts the night in high spirits, joking about her waist-cinching look while getting ready with hairstylist Chris Appleton and designer John Galliano.

“I’m not as uncomfortable as I might look,” she insists, even giving a nod to the Bridgerton cast for enduring corsets daily.

But after the gala, things take a turn. Still trapped in the corset, Kim starts panicking inside a limo when her friend La La Anthony struggles to unfasten it. As her claustrophobia kicks in, she feels like she is “literally going to throw up.”

Once back at the hotel, the corset finally comes off — revealing deep purple marks on her back.

But was it worth it? For Kim, absolutely. “That’s just who I am,” she says in her confessional. “If you look good, it’s all worth it.”