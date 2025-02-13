Pop queen looks unrecognisable as she's back to spotlight

Pop Queen looks unrecognisable now after years out of spotlight

A chart-topping singer, who was once known for her glamorous looks and iconic style, recently stepped out in Los Angeles looking completely different without makeup.

Fans could hardly believe their eyes as the singer ditched the usual red carpet sparkle for complete fresh-faced casual look.

However, it was the first time the hitmaker was seen in public since reports surfaced that Warner Records had dropped her after more than a decade together.

The singer decided to keep it casual in a black sweatsuit, letting her blonde curls fall naturally in a relaxed.

The mystery star is none other than Bebe Rexha, Grammy-nominated artist.

Back in 2022, Rexha topped the charts with 'I'm Good (Blue)' with her fellow singer David Guetta. Since signing with Warner in 2013, she’s released three albums with the label.